Bihar: 6 arrested for malpractices during police constable recruitment exam

Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) Six candidates were arrested across Bihar on Sunday for allegedly indulging in malpractices during the state police constable recruitment exam, an official statement said.

One person each was arrested in Nalanda, Bhojpur, Purnea, Saharsa, Bhagalpur and Begusarai districts, it said.

Cases were also registered against seven candidates, who have not been arrested, for allegedly indulging in fraudulent practices during the examination, it added.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the exam to fill 21,391 vacancies in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units.

The exams started on August 7 and will continue till August 28.

Altogether, 17.87 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam, and around 68 per cent of them appeared on Sunday. PTI PKD SOM