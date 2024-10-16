Bihar: 6 dead, 14 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor

Siwan/Saran (Bihar), Oct 16 (PTI) At least six people died and 14 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, officials said on Wednesday.

Four deaths were reported in Siwan and two in Saran.

Speaking to reporters, Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta said, "Information was received around 7.30 am on Wednesday that three people died under mysterious circumstances in Maghar and Auriya panchayats. A team of officials was immediately sent to the area and 12 more people were sent to the nearest hospital for treatment but of them, one person died on the way." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding the exact cause of the incident can only be known after receiving the autopsy reports.

Villagers alleged that the victims had consumed spurious liquor on Tuesday night, after which they fell ill.

Officials did not disclose the identity of the deceased and those under treatment.

"The district administration has started a high-level inquiry... a team of officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department will also probe the matter," the DM said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has suspended two chowkidars of Maghar and Auriya panchayats following the incident, the DM said, adding, "Departmental action will also be initiated against the officials of the local police station." In another incident, two people died and three others were admitted to the hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI, Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said, "The incident took place in Ibrahimpur area under the jurisdiction of Mushrakh police station. On the basis of information received by officials pertaining to suspected hooch deaths, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter." "Two people have died and three others have been hospitalised so far. The matter is being examined and bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the deaths can be known after receiving the autopsy reports," he added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

The Bihar government recently admitted that more than 150 people have died due to consumption of illicit liquor after prohibition was imposed in the state in April 2016. PTI COR PKD RG ACD