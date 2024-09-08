Bihar: 60-yr-old man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-yr-old girl

Jehanabad (Bihar), Sep 8 (PTI) A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the survivor's mother, the girl was playing outside her house in Supi in Tehta police station area on Saturday when the accused lured her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. He warned her against disclosing about the incident to anyone, a police statement said.

"When the victim returned home, she told her mother about the incident, following which her mother approached the police and filed the complaint," it said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.

The police took the accused and the survivor to the district hospital for medical examination, it said, adding the matter is being investigated. PTI COR PKD ACD