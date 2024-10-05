Bihar: 7 police personnel suspended for taking bribes from trucks transporting illegally-mined sand

Saran, Oct 5 (PTI) Seven policemen were suspended in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday for allegedly taking bribes from trucks transporting illegally-mined sand, officials said.

These policemen were posted at the Doriganj police station and among them was the station house officer (SHO).

Twelve other personnel of the police station were sent to the police lines, and explanations were sought from them as to why no disciplinary action should be initiated on charges of dereliction of duty, officials said.

The action was taken against the police personnel after an investigation found the allegations to be true, a statement said.