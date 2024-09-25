Bihar: 8 minors, including 7 girls, drown in ponds during 'Jivitputrika' festival

Aurangabad (Bihar), Sep 25 (PTI) Eight minors, including seven girls, drowned while taking bath in ponds in two different villages in Bihar's Aurangabad district during 'Jivitputrika' festival on Wednesday, officials said.

Four people each drowned in two separate ponds in Kushaha village in Madanpur block and Itahat village in Barun block.

The victims have been identified as Pankaj Kumar (8), Sonali Kumari (13), Nilam Kumari (12), Rakhi Kumari (12), Anku Kumari (15), Nisha Kumari (12), Chulbul Kumari (13), Lazo Kumari (15), Rashi Kumari (18).

Speaking to PTI, District Magistrate Srikant Shastri said, "The incidents took place when the victims along with their family members went to the ponds to take a holy bath on the occasion of 'Jivitputrika' festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children." "Officials concerned immediately reached the spots and retrieved them from the ponds and took them to the nearest hospitals, where doctors declared them dead," he said.

Officials of the district administration and police are further examining the matter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.