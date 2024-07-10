Bihar: 9.27 voter turnout till 9 am in Rupauli assembly bypoll

Patna/Purnea, Jul 10 (PTI) A voter turnout of 9.27 per cent was registered till 9 am in the byelection to Rupauli Assembly seat in Bihar on Wednesday, an official said.

Voting, which started at 7 am, will continue until 6 pm.

More than three lakh voters are eligible to determine the fate of 11 candidates contesting in this bypoll, which falls under the Purnea Lok Sabha seat.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of seating MLA Bima Bharti, who won the seat for JD(U) several times but quit the party to contest the Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket. Despite her loss in the parliamentary election, she is now contesting again in the bypoll as an RJD candidate.

The JD(U) has fielded Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, who had contested the 2020 assembly polls from the seat as an independent.

Former MLA Shankar Singh, who had quit the LJP (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, is also in the fray as an independent. PTI COR PKD MNB