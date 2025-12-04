Bihar AIMIM chief slams TMC for suspending MLA over proposal to build ''Babri Masjid''

Patna, Dec 4 (PTI) Bihar AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman on Thursday criticised the TMC for suspending its MLA Humayun Kabir for asserting that he would build a mosque, modelled on the Babri Masjid, in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. He also claimed that opposition to construction or naming of religious places is "unconstitutional".

Talking to reporters outside the Bihar assembly, Iman said, "Everyone is free to build their religious places of worship and name them. Where does the need for permission arise here?" Earlier in the day, the TMC suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir for "gross indiscipline" and indulging in "communal politics".

Announcing his suspension, TMC minister Firhad Hakim said, "Kabir was involved in communal politics, which the TMC is strictly against. The TMC does not believe in communal politics. He will have no relation with the party from this moment. He is being suspended on the instructions of our top leadership." Kabir had asserted that he would "lay the foundation of the Babri Masjid in Beldanga" and that the "NH-34 will remain under the control of the Muslims".

"If anyone opposes the building or naming of religious places, that is unconstitutional," Iman asserted.

"Just because the Ram temple has been constructed, does that mean no other temple or mosque can be built in Ram's or Babar's name, respectively, anywhere else?", he asked. PTI SUK BDC