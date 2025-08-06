Bihar: Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Janki Mandir in Sitamarhi on Aug 8

Patna, Aug 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Janki Mandir at Punauradham in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita, on August 8, officials said on Wednesday.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the project, worth more than Rs 882.87 crore, will also be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, several Union ministers and other dignitaries.

Talking to PTI, Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation of the project for the redevelopment of 'Janki Mandir at Punauradham in Sitamarhi on August 8. It will be a historic day for the people of Bihar".

"Amidst chanting of mantras, the foundation stone will be laid for the redevelopment of the grand temple spread over 67 acres. The state tourism department has already started preparations for the project, which is likely to be completed within 11 months", Kumar added.

The home minister is likely to reach Darbhanga on Friday morning and will drive to Sitamarhi from there, he added.

The state cabinet had sanctioned Rs 882.87 crore for the integrated development of the temple complex on July 1.

Of the total amount, Rs 137 crore would be spent on the development of the old temple and its premises, while Rs 728 crore would be used for tourism-related activities. In addition, Rs 16 crore would be spent on comprehensive maintenance for 10 years. Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) would implement the project, Kumar added.

The state government recently formed a nine-member trust, headed by the chief secretary, for the construction and redevelopment of the shrine.

"Comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya", said the BJP spokesperson, adding that a large number of pilgrims (domestic as well as from outside the country) visit the Punaura Dham, which is about 5 km west of Sitamarhi district.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Noida-based M/s Design Associates Inc. as the design consultant for the project.

The firm was engaged in the master planning and architectural services for the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Bihar's Gayaji district on August 22, where he will launch multiple development projects.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary told reporters, "PM Narendra Modi will visit Gayaji on August 22, where he will launch several development projects, beside addressing a public rally. PTI PKD MNB