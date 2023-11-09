Bihar: Anganwadi workers protest outside RJD office demanding hike in pay

Patna, Nov 9 (PTI) Demanding a hike in remunerations, hundreds of anganwadi workers demonstrated outside the headquarters of the ruling RJD in Patna on Thursday.

Advertisment

Besides, they were also demanding government employee status. The three-day protest began on Tuesday, and on the first day they tried to enter the state assembly but were stopped by the police.

As the demonstration outside the RJD office at Veerchand Patel Path escalated, police used water cannons to disperse them, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.

"They blocked the movement of traffic. Veerchand Patel Path is not a notified site for protests. Despite our repeated requests, they refused to vacate the road. Finally, security forces used water cannons to disperse them," he said.

No one was injured in the police action, he said, adding that a case was lodged against the protestors. PTI PKD SOM