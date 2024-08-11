Bihar: Another small bridge collapses in Vaishali district

Hajipur (Bihar), Aug 11 (PTI) Another small bridge has collapsed in the Raghopur block of Bihar's Vaishali district, an official said on Sunday.

No casualty was reported after the structure collapsed in Paharpur village on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, "The small bridge that collapsed on Saturday was 20 years old and it was closed to the public in 2021. The bridge, which was constructed with help from an MLA local area development fund, was earlier damaged due to the heavy pressure of floodwaters in the area in 2021. The small bridge completely collapsed on Saturday".

The incident comes in the backdrop of more than a dozen bridges and causeways collapsed in several Bihar districts in the recent past.

The incidents of collapse of small bridges were reported from Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, Kishanganj districts and other places.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recently, after a review meeting of the departments concerned, given a clear instruction to officials concerned to conduct a survey of all old bridges in the state and identify those that require immediate repair.

The CM had also asked departments concerned to immediately prepare their respective maintenance policy for bridges or causeways in the state. PTI COR PKD SBN SBN