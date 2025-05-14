Bihar Army jawan not 'battle casualty': Officials

Patna, May 14 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday clarified that Ram Babu Singh, a resident of Siwan who died while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir, was an Army soldier and not with the BSF and that his death is not considered a "battle casualty".

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Office called Singh a "BSF jawan" while announcing Rs 50 lakh compensation for his family.

They had referred to him as a "martyr" after he died from injuries last week.

A senior official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, "We received a letter last night from the Army whereby we were informed that Ram Babu Singh was with the Army. Also, his death cannot be called 'battle casualty' as he died in a road accident".

Singh’s body arrived at Patna airport on Wednesday morning, where a wreath-laying ceremony was held.

However, there was no guard of honour, which is usually given to "martyrs".

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was present at the airport.

Talking to reporters, the former deputy chief minister said, "Yesterday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had come out with a post on X saying Ram Babu Singh was a BSF Jawan. Now, it turns out that he was with the Army. Such confusion at the level of the CM is regrettable. Nonetheless, I hope that the CM will fulfil his promise of Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the family of Singh, who was young and got married a few months ago".

He added, "No one informed me about the arrival of Singh’s body. I came on my own. It’s disappointing that government representatives, including two Deputy CMs and a large cabinet, were missing. I also spoke to Singh’s family over the phone to offer my condolences." Singh's last rites will be performed at his native place in Wasilpur village in Siwan on Wednesday evening with full state honours.

Yadav added, "We are proud of Singh’s sacrifice. I will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting ‘martyr’ status for paramilitary personnel who die in the line of duty. They should be honoured the same way as soldiers from the army, navy and the air force. CAPF personnel often don’t get the recognition they deserve." PTI NAC PKD MNB