Bihar assembly budget session commences, guv praises Nitish Kumar's governance

Patna: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday asserted that "rule of law" and "sustained development" have been taking place in the state since November 24, 2005 — the date on which Nitish Kumar won his first floor test.

Khan’s customary address to the joint session of the legislature, marking the beginning of the budget session, prominently referenced this date twice in his 30-minute speech.

The governor spoke in the midst of slogan-shouting by legislators of the CPI(ML) Liberation, who had reached the Vidhan Sabha premises wearing handcuffs and chains, as a mark of protest against the shabby treatment meted out to Indian nationals sent back by the Donald Trump administration in the US.

The governor was seen flashing a vexed smile at the unruly members and chiding them with the remark "your protest has been registered. Now you please allow me to discharge my constitutional responsibilities".

The governor’s first mention of November 24, 2005, came early in his speech when summarising the government’s overall performance. He reiterated the date while emphasising large-scale recruitments in the police force, particularly the increased representation of women.

Kumar, the JD(U) president and the longest-serving chief minister who will seek a fifth consecutive term in office in the Assembly polls due later this year, smiled at the mention of the date.

Members of the RJD-Congress combine, blamed for the alleged "jungle raj" before Kumar’s tenure, were seen whispering among themselves, wondering if they were being indirectly acknowledged—given that Kumar has twice allied with them, albeit briefly.

The governor also spoke of steps to improve agriculture through detailed five-year "road maps" and enhance healthcare with the establishment of new medical colleges.

He also made a mention of the government's commitment to maintaining communal harmony where people from all faiths get equal respect.

After the customary address inside the Central Hall, the members headed to their respective Houses where proceedings were adjourned after obituary references.

In the assembly, the state's economic survey was tabled by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, amid screams of "murder of democracy" by opposition MLAs.

The opposition members were livid over defectors, who had crossed over to the NDA last year, being allowed to sit close to the ruling side.

Four of the defectors belong to the RJD, and two are from the Congress, and petitions from both parties for disqualification are pending before Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.