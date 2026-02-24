Bihar Assembly passes four Bills, British-era Act to be replaced

Patna, Feb 24 (PTI) The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed four Bills, including one that seeks to replace a British-era Act.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary moved the 'Bihar Civil Court Bill, 2026', which seeks to replace the present the 'Bengal, Agra, and Assam Civil Court Act, 1887', enacted by the then British government, and three other Bills in the assembly. The House passed all four Bills by voice vote.

Other Bills that were passed included the 'Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'Bihar Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026' and 'Bihar Municipal Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2026'.

While moving the 'Bihar Civil Court Bill, 2026', Choudhary said, "The Bill, which had become effective as law during the British regime in Bihar, was known as 'Bengal, Agra, Assam Civil Court Bill, 1887'. Now, under new circumstances, a decision was taken to frame the law as per the requirements and needs of today's Bihar." Now, Bihar is a separate state, therefore, a separate civil court Act was necessary for it, he said.

As per the new Bill, judges in lower courts would be decided in consultation with the Patna High Court from time to time, the minister said.

He also presented 'Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026' and sought approval of the House to make it applicable for Group B and Group C grade personnel of district boards and municipal corporations.

Earlier, it was applicable only to personnel of the Bihar government.

The parliamentary affairs minister also presented the 'Bihar Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026' to seek approval of the House.

'The Bihar Municipal Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2026' was also presented by him to seek approval to give more power to ward councillors and district board members in the local bodies.

It also seeks to bring transparency in constituting of the empowered standing committees of the municipal bodies in the state.

According to the aims and objectives of the municipal amendment Bill, "At present, the mayor or chairperson of the municipal body nominates the members of the empowered standing committee. It has attracted allegations of discrimination and centralisation of powers, which is against the spirit of decentralisation as envisaged in the Constitution. It has also been noticed that the members of some categories find it difficult to attend the meetings of the municipal bodies." PTI PKD ACD