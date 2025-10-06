Bihar assembly polls: Voting in two phases on Nov 6 and 11; counting of votes on Nov 14

New Delhi: The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will be done on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

"Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference.

"It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before the last two rounds of counting of votes," he added.