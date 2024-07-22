Bihar Assembly session begins

Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) Bihar Assembly's five-day-long monsoon session commenced on Monday.

Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav administered the oath of office to Independent MLA Shankar Singh, who got elected from Rupauli seat in a bypoll held earlier this month.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, also tabled the first supplementary budget for the current financial year.

The Speaker adjourned the proceedings after obituary references were made for a number of former members of the bicameral legislature in the state, most notable being the late Sushil Kumar Modi, who had served as the Deputy CM of Bihar for about a decade. PTI NAC PKD ACD