Bihar assembly's inaugural session likely from Dec 1: Sources

NewsDrum Desk
Patna, Nov 25 (PTI) Newly elected members of the Bihar assembly are likely to be sworn in during its inaugural session next week, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said a proposal to this effect was approved by the Nitish Kumar cabinet and has been sent to the governor for approval.

According to the sources, the five-day-long session is likely to commence on December 1, and the newly elected members will be administered the oath of office by pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav.

Yadav, a senior JD(U) leader and a several-term MLA, was appointed as the pro tem Speaker by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday.

He was a Deputy Speaker and a minister.

Besides swearing in of the newly elected members, a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker are likely to be elected during the upcoming session. PTI KPM NAC BDC