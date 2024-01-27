Bihar: RJD leaders authorise Lalu to take decision amid political turmoil

Patna: RJD leaders in Bihar on Saturday authorised party president Lalu Prasad "to take any decision" amid fears that the party might be ditched by ally JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This was announced by RJD national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, after a party meeting held here at the residence of Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi.

"Please do not ask us any more questions", said Jha who also showered praise on Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy CM, and party supremo's son for "transforming the health sector, a portfolio he ably managed".

All senior leaders of the party, including members of the state legislature, were present at the meeting.

The RJD, with 79 MLAs, is the single largest party in the assembly and helms the 'Mahagathbandhan' which includes the Congress and three Left parties.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' falls eight members short of the majority in the assembly in the event of Kumar's JD(U) pulling out.

The grand alliance in Bihar has been on tenterhooks, amid strong indications that Kumar, the JD(U) president, may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.