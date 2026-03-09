Bihar: Begusarai civil court gets bomb threat

Begusarai/Khagaria, Mar 9 (PTI) The civil court in Bihar's Begusarai district received a bomb threat on Monday, police said.

The threat created panic within and outside the court premises.

"A bomb threat was received through an email by the court authorities in the morning," SP Maneesh said.

"The sanitisation of the premises has been completed. Nothing has been found yet. We are still checking the court compound thoroughly," he said.

Meanwhile, police conducted a safety drill at the civil court in Khagaria district.

"There is no bomb threat in the Khagaria civil court. But in light of threats elsewhere, we are conducting a safety drill and inspection here," a police officer said. PTI SUK SOM