Bihar: Bird flu scare grips Jehanabad after crows found dead

Jehanabad (Bihar), Feb 28 (PTI) Scare of bird flu has gripped Bihar's Jehanabad district after several crows were found dead recently, officials said on Friday.

The samples of dead crows were taken from the Police Lines area in Jehanabad and found positive for the avian influenza virus, they said.

"Medical tests have confirmed that some crows recently died in the Police Line and surrounding areas due to the avian influenza virus. Samples had been sent to a laboratory in Kolkata and these were found positive for bird flu," Jehanabad District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey told PTI.

Now, the department concerned has started collecting samples from poultry firms located within a 3-kilometre radius of the spot where several wild crows were found dead, she said.

The DM, however, made it clear that there is nothing to panic, and all precautionary measures are being taken by the authorities concerned in the district.

Jehanabad has not been declared as a bird flu-affected district, she said, adding that the crows which were found dead were wild and migratory.

"Steps will be taken accordingly once we get a report of samples which are being collected from poultry firms. At present all precautionary measures are being taken by the officials concerned," the DM added.