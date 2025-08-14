Bihar: BJP booth-level agent flags duplicate voters

Darbhanga (Bihar), Aug 14 (PTI) A booth-level agent of the BJP in north Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday claimed to have flagged a large number of "duplicate voters" in his area, most of them from "the minority community".

Laxman Kumar, a booth-level agent (BLA) of the party for Darbhanga assembly segment, told reporters that he has written to the district magistrate-cum-district election officer in this regard.

"I have submitted details of 655 people whose names figure in the voters' list at two or more places. Most of them are from the minority community", said the BJP functionary, who also displayed a copy of his letter dated August 10.

Incidentally, the Election Commission has, so far, maintained that no political parties have flagged any instance of wrongful deletion or inclusion of names in the draft electoral rolls published earlier this month as part of special intensive revision.

However, Laxman Kumar said, "I have urged officials concerned to ensure that names of the aforementioned people be retained at only one place. Of course, we cannot rule out a conspiracy, though it may also be an oversight." Notably, Darbhanga assembly seat is a BJP bastion, which state minister Sanjay Saraogi is representing for a fourth consecutive term.

However, in the past couple of assembly polls, Saraogi has faced a tough contest from the RJD, which is perceived to be the minorities' first party of choice in Bihar.