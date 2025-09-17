Bihar BJP celebrates PM's birthday with blood donation camps, distribution of sweets

Patna, Sep 17 (PTI) The BJP organised several programmes, including blood donation camps, across Bihar on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

Inaugurating one such camp in Patna, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said PM Modi has emerged as a "shining star" of geopolitics.

"Inspired by the life of PM Modi, our party workers are donating blood, and it should serve as a lesson for all political parties and leaders," he said.

Jaiswal said Modi has strengthened India's image before the world and ensured that when the nation speaks, the world lends its ear with sincerity.

He also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the PM's life, in the presence of Deputy CM Vijay Sinha and Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde.

BJP workers distributed sweets across the state on the occasion.

Various other programmes were held in Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Motihari districts.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs' conferences were organised across the state on Tuesday.

State BJP vice-president Amrita Singh Rathore said, "At 75 places across Bihar, entrepreneurs' conferences were organised, wherein ministers, MPs, and MLAs discussed the GST reforms." PTI SKS SOM