Bihar BJP chief constitutes new state executive

Patna, Aug 9 (PTI) Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday constituted the new state executive, striking a balance between caste arithmetic and organisational commitment.

Choudhary, who was elevated to the top post a few months ago, within less than six years of joining the party, came out with a list of 38 office bearers.

Of these, 12 have been designated as state vice presidents while another five have been made state general secretaries.

There are also 12 state secretaries, a treasurer, a headquarters in charge (mukhyalay prabhari) and an office secretary (karyalay mantri).

Two persons each have been made co-treasurer, co-in charge of headquarters and co-office secretary.

Notable among the new office bearers are Guru Prakash Paswan (general secretary), a national spokesman for the party and son of former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan.

Also significant is the inclusion of RSS veteran Rajendra Singh (vice president), who was sacked from BJP in 2020 for contesting against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on an LJP ticket but brought back into the party last year.

According to BJP insiders, Choudhary who owes his meteoric rise to the fact that he belongs to a powerful OBC political family in Bihar, has taken care to ensure that more than half of the new team members are OBCs, EBCs and Dalits.

Another key feature is that none of the new office bearers is a sitting member of the state legislature. PTI NAC NN