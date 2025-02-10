Bihar BJP chief predicts landslide win for NDA in assembly polls

Patna, Feb 10 (PTI) Buoyed by the party's resounding victory in the Delhi assembly polls, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Monday predicted a "landslide win" for the NDA in the state, where elections are due later this year.

Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader also mocked RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, whom he did not mention by name, calling him a "disciple" of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal had crossed all limits in promising freebies to voters. But, he failed to notice a trend first seen in Chhattisgarh where the people trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee and voted out the incumbent Bhupesh Singh Baghel of the Congress," said Jaiswal.

"In Bihar, too, some people had become disciples of Arvind Kejriwal. They were hoping to lure voters with the promise of doles to women and a certain number of units of free power. The verdict in Delhi has given them a shock," he asserted.

The allusion was to Yadav's proposed ‘Mai Bahan Samman Yojana’, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women, besides 200 units of free electricity, if the RJD came to power.

Jaiswal also sneered at Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, the RJD's founding president, who had recently urged the people to make his son the next CM of Bihar.

"Is the chief minister's post some sweet to be distributed freely? Why can’t Lalu ji not project a person from a humble background as the leader of his party?" the BJP leader said.

"The outcome in Delhi is proof that Bihar is a done deal. The NDA is heading for a landslide win," he claimed.

Jaiswal also ducked pointed queries about the BJP, which has drubbed the formidable Aam Aadmi Party headed by Kejriwal in Delhi, now thinking of using the momentum to its own advantage in Bihar where it has for decades played second fiddle to CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

"I will only say the BJP will contest the Bihar assembly polls as one unit, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I shall not be tricked into saying more," he said.

Jaiswal also said that "we have held a meeting at the state BJP headquarters, attended by senior leaders, including those in the state cabinet. We took stock of preparations for the prime minister's upcoming tour of Bhagalpur, scheduled on February 24". PTI NAC RBT