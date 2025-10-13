Bihar: BJP files complaint against Congress for sharing objectionable post

Patna, Oct 13 (PTI) BJP's Bihar unit on Monday filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer against the Congress for sharing an objectionable post related to the NDA rule in the state through its X handle.

In a written complaint submitted by Bindhyanchal Rai, chief of the legal cell of Bihar BJP, the party termed the Congress action as a "violation of the Model Code of Conduct" and sought legal action against the opposition party for post.

"Indian National Congress party, through its official 'X' handle, shared a poster at 7 pm. The poster which was shared.....mentions about the NDA rule in Bihar, showing the state in a negative light....and labeling the NDA rule as Goonda Raj. The term "Goonda" used in the post is derogatory. This post by the Congress Party is an attempt to insult Bihar and defame the NDA. The post shared by the Congress Party violates the Model Code of Conduct and may influence voters in Bihar", said the complaint.

Therefore, it is requested that necessary legal action be taken against the Indian National Congress for this violation and for the objectionable post, it added. PTI PKD MNB