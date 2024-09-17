Bihar BJP launches social service programme on PM's birthday, hails Modi as 'modern Vishwakarma'

Patna, Sep 17 (PTI) The Bihar BJP on Tuesday launched a 15-day-long social service programme to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing the leader as a 'modern Vishwakarma'.

Modi turned 74 on Tuesday, which coincides with the day when people worship the craftsman deity.

On the first day of the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service fortnight), an exhibition was organised on the life and work of Modi. A blood donation camp was also held by the youth wing of the party.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Choudhary said in a social media post that party leaders celebrated the Prime Minister’s birthday by distributing sweets.

“After this, leaders visited the exhibition on the life and struggles of the respected PM and the path he is following for nation-building,” the deputy CM said in a post on X.

BJP workers also hailed the PM as a “modern Vishwakarma”.

Party workers created a portrait of Modi resembling Lord Vishwakarma, and performed 'aarti' before it at a private school in Patna. A video of the event went viral on social media.

The BJP's social service programme will continue till October 2.