Bihar: BJP lodges complaint against RJD for 'misleading' social media post

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint against the RJD, accusing it of violating the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other legal provisions through a social media post amidst the second phase of Bihar polls.

In its written complaint to the chief electoral officer, the BJP alleged that the RJD’s post amounted to "deliberate attempts to manipulate voter perception on the day of polling," saying such actions "strike at the root of democracy." Earlier in the day, the RJD had posted on its Facebook page that workers of the BJP and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) were not facilitating votes for the Janata Dal (United) and vice versa, adding that none of the leaders of the three parties had denied the claim.

The BJP, in its complaint, said the post "falsely alleges that workers of the BJP and LJP are preventing electors from voting in favour of JD(U), and that JD(U) workers are not allowing votes to be cast for the BJP." Terming it to be "utterly baseless and fabricated", the BJP alleged that the post aimed at creating distrust and division among NDA alliance partners, influencing voters on polling day, disturbing communal harmony and electoral peace, and misleading the electorate through false propaganda.

The saffron party also claimed that the post was in breach of Section 123(4) and Section 171G of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. While Section 123(4) treats publication of false statements regarding a candidate or party as a corrupt practice, Section 171G penalises publishing false statements in connection with elections.

The BJP requested the Election Commission to take appropriate action, including seeking removal of the post by Meta, issuance of a showcause notice and directing factual inquiry, among other things. PTI SUK MNB