Bihar: BJP MLA booked for allegedly distributing cash during poll campaign

Muzaffarpur, May 24 (PTI) A case was on Friday lodged against a BJP MLA in Bihar following a complaint that he had allegedly distributed cash during a roadshow.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said the complaint against Sahebpur MLA Raju Kumar Singh was filed by Vijay Kumar Shukla, the RJD candidate in the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat.

According to the complaint, the MLA was allegedly caught on camera giving cash to onlookers at a roadshow of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, who was canvassing for Vaishali candidate and sitting MP Veena Devi.

"Since the matter involved an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, an FIR has been lodged. Further investigations are on," said the DM.

Reacting to the development, the MLA claimed that he gave money to a party worker for fetching a few bottles of packaged water but rivals indulged in "petty politics" over the incident. PTI CORR NAC SOM