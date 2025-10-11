Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav quits party

Patna, Oct 11 (PTI) Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav on Saturday announced his resignation from the party, alleging that Dalits and other backward communities were not getting their due in the organisation.

Yadav, who represents Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district, told a press conference that he will be submitting his resignation to the party's state unit president Dilip Jaiswal.

The party did not immediately come up with a response but sources said Yadav has been miffed over speculations that he may not be considered for a ticket this time and the BJP may field singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar.

"I won Alinagar for the NDA for the first time. In the past, many other candidates, with deep pockets and muscle power, had failed to do so," said Yadav, who had contested the 2020 polls on a ticket of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Headed by Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni, VIP ceased to be an NDA constituent in 2022 when the party founder was expelled from the Nitish Kumar cabinet upon BJP's instance.

Shortly afterwards, all four MLAs of the VIP, including Yadav, joined the BJP.

Yadav did not divulge his future plans but he is understood to be in touch with the opposition INDIA bloc, helmed by RJD. PTI NAC ACD