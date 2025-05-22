Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav sent to jail in connection with 2019 assault case

Darbhanga (Bihar), May 22 (PTI) A local court in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Thursday sent Alinagar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and his associate to judicial custody in connection with a 2019 assault case.

"Suman Kumar Diwakar, additional district and sessions judge of Special MP/MLA court of Darbhanga, ordered security personnel to take the MLA into custody when he and his associate deposed before the court," Assistant Public Prosecutor Renu Jha told reporters.

Yadav had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court which awarded him three months jail and a fine of Rs 500.

Special Judge-cum-Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Karuna Nidhi Prasad Arya of the special MP/MLA court in Darbhanga had sentenced the duo to three months imprisonment in February 2025 for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra on January 29, 2019.

Speaking to reporters while being taken into custody, Yadav said, "I had filed an appeal against the February order of the MP/MLA court, which listed the case for hearing on Thursday. The court ordered my custody for 24 hours." In his complaint, Mishra alleged that he was attacked by the MLA and his associates that morning outside his residence.