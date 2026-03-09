Bihar BJP MLA Niraj Bablu’s vehicle hit by tractor in Patna, wife injured

Patna, Mar 9 (PTI) A vehicle carrying BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh (Bablu) and his wife was hit by a tractor in Patna's Barh region on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place when the couple was headed towards Supaul to take part in a programme to be addressed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as part of his Samriddhi Yatra on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI, Chhatapur MLA Niraj Bablu said, "The accident occurred around 3:30 pm when I, along with my wife, was going to Supaul to attend a CM's programme during his Samriddhi Yatra." He said that while he was safe, his wife Nutan Singh, former MLC, sustained minor injuries.

Barh SHO Brajkishore Singh said the tractor hit the SUV from behind.

"We have seized the tractor, but the driver fled," he said, adding that efforts are on to arrest him. PTI SUK MNB