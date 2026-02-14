Bihar: BJP national president Nabin reviews development works at his Assembly constituency

Patna, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress of multiple development works in his Bankipur Assembly constituency and directed officials to fast-track implementation of the projects.

At the review meeting held at his residence, Nabin instructed officials to resolve technical and administrative bottlenecks on a priority basis and accelerate delayed projects.

"All schemes must be completed within the stipulated timeline while keeping the quality intact. Transparency and accountability in development works remain the government's top priority," he said.

During the meeting, Nabin sought updates on drinking water supply schemes, urban development initiatives, construction of community buildings, road construction, drainage systems and sanitation-related projects.

The Bankipur MLA emphasised that "public convenience and safety should be central to project implementation" and called for swift work on drainage maintenance to address the problem of waterlogging.

"Continuous efforts are being made to develop Bankipur as a model area. We are fully committed to meeting public expectations," he said.

Nabin directed officials to conduct field visits to assess ground realities, interact with local representatives and citizens, and ensure prompt resolution of issues.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including Road Construction Department Secretary Pankaj Pal, Managing Director of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) Animesh Parashar, Municipal Commissioner Yashpal Meena and Bridge Corporation MD Jitendra Kumar, along with officers from related departments.

The BJP national president, who is on a three-day visit to Bihar, is expected to take part in Mahashivratri celebrations at several locations in the state capital on Sunday. PTI SUK MNB