Nitin Nabin BJP President

Patna: The BJP's Bihar unit is planning to accord a rousing welcome to Nitin Nabin on his first visit to the state capital next week after he assumed the charge of the national working president, a party functionary said here on Friday.

State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said Nabin would arrive in Patna on December 23.

"Our national working president will come to Patna next week for the first time after assuming the charge. All party workers are very excited to receive him. They will accord a warm welcome to him," Saraogi said.

Nabin, the fifth-term MLA from Bankipur assembly seat, was the state unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the party's in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

He was appointed as the BJP's national working president on December 14.

"As per the plan, there will be a roadshow from the airport to Miller High School ground via Sheikhpura More, Hanuman temple in Rajbanshi Nagar, and the income tax roundabout. A large number of party workers will greet our leader along the route," Saraogi said.

The entire stretch from the Patna airport to the Miller High School ground will be decked up, he said.

"Several stages along the route will be set up, and cultural programmes will be held to welcome our leader," he said.

According to party insiders, Nabin is expected to address party workers at the Milker High School ground.

Nabin, the son of Navin Kishore Sinha, a veteran BJP leader who had represented the now-abolished Patna West assembly constituency, began his political career in 2006 with a victory in a by-election, which was necessitated by the demise of his father.

Known to be popular among voters of Bankipur, an urban assembly segment in the state capital, Nabin had retained the seat in the recently held state assembly polls by a margin of about 52,000 votes.