Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal says he'll give up ministerial post in Nitish govt

Patna, Feb 26 (PTI) Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Wednesday announced that he would resign from the Nitish Kumar cabinet to conform with the party's 'one leader, one post' policy.

Jaiswal is the minister of Revenue and Land Reforms.

"I am going to resign from the ministerial position today. As per our party's principle of 'one leader, one post', I have decided to resign as the minister of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. I will continue as the chief of the party's state unit," he told reporters.

Chief Minister Kumar might expand or reshuffle his cabinet in a day or two, sources said.

The developments are being seen as crucial in the run-up to the assembly elections due later this year. PTI PKD SOM