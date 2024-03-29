Bihar BJP releases campaign song for Lok Sabha polls

Patna, Mar 29 (PTI) The state BJP on Friday launched the party's campaign song, 'Modi Sang Bihar', for the Lok Sabha polls.

The song, which translates to Bihar with Modi, highlights the developmental works undertaken by the BJP-led government.

It also talks about the "guarantees" given by PM Modi to the people of the state, party leaders said.

The song was released by senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde. Among those present at the function were Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Tawde also inaugurated the party's media center in Patna.

"With the release of this song, we have formally launched our campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Bihar," he said.

The song talks about how Modi turned the dreams of people into reality, he said, claiming that the NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

"People of Bihar and BJP workers are preparing to ensure a third term for the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre," Tawde said. PTI PKD SOM