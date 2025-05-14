Bihar BJP takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Patna

Patna, May 14 (PTI) The Bihar BJP on Wednesday took out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Patna to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

A large number of party workers, led by state president Dilip Jaiswal, started the yatra from the statue of Maharana Pratap on S P Verma Road and it culminated at Kargil Chowk near the historic Gandhi Maidan.

Those who participated in the yatra also included Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar JD(U) chief Umesh Kushwaha, and several other ministers, MPs, MLAs and workers. JD(U) is the alliance partner of the NDA government at the Centre and the state.

The participants, carrying the national flag, expressed solidarity with the security forces and sent out a message of unity. They raised slogans hailing the success of Operation Sindoor and in support of the armed forces.

Addressing party workers, Jaiswal said, "The 'Tiranga Yatra' is not a political event... it's a demonstration of patriotism of the countrymen. Operation Sindoor is a clear demonstration of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's resolve to eliminate terrorists in their safe haven." "The party aims to connect with citizens across communities, emphasising a message of patriotism, national solidarity, and respect for the Tricolour. The yatra will focus on showcasing the bravery of the armed forces while connecting with citizens beyond political lines," the state BJP president said.

The yatra will be held at all division offices in the state on Thursday and from Friday, it will be organised at block levels across the state till May 23.

Operation Sindoor started on the night of May 7 with precision attacks on nine sites in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan destroying terrorist infrastructure. PTI PKD ACD