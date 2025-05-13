Bihar BJP to launch state-wide 'Tiranga Yatra' on Wednesday to celebrate success of Op Sindoor

Patna, May 13 (PTI) The BJP in Bihar will launch a statewide 'Tiranga Yatra' on Wednesday to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, the party's state president Dilip Jaiswal said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jaiswal said it will be held in all divisions of the state on Thursday, and from Friday, it will be organised at the block level.

"Operation Sindoor is a clear demonstration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to eliminate terrorists in their safe havens," he said.

"All party MPs, legislators, district presidents and block presidents will coordinate the 'Tiranga Yatra' in their respective areas and constituencies. Senior party leaders will lead the processions throughout the state till May 23," he added.

Jaiswal said that through the programme, the BJP will reach out to the people to raise awareness about Operation Sindoor and its significance for the country's security and sovereignty.

"The party aims to connect with citizens across communities, emphasising a message of patriotism, national solidarity, and respect for the Tricolour. The yatra will focus on showcasing the bravery of the armed forces while connecting with citizens beyond political lines," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. PTI PKD SOM