Darbhanga (Bihar), Jun 4 (PTI) BJP MP Gopal Jee Thakur on Tuesday retained the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, defeating his nearest RJD rival by a margin of over 1.78 lakh votes, the Election Commission said.

Thakur polled 5.67 lakh votes, as against 3.88 lakh by Lalit Yadav, a former state minister who was contesting on the RJD ticket. PTI NAC RBT