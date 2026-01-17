Bihar: Body of elderly woman found in Patna

Patna, Jan 17 (PTI) An elderly woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her home in Patna's Shastri Nagar locality, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhuri Devi (70).

Talking to reporters, Saket Kumar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO-2), Sachiwalay, said, "Police received a call on Saturday morning about the incident. Officials of the local police station reached the spot and recovered Madhuri Devi's body from her house in AG Colony within the jurisdiction of Shastri Nagar police station." "Her body was found under mysterious circumstances. There were cut marks on her neck. According to her neighbours, she was staying alone in the house," he said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination and further investigation is on", the SDPO said.