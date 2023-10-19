Bihar: Bomb hoax on Gaya-Patna Express

Patna, Oct 19 (PTI) A hoax call claiming that a bomb was planted on the 03338 Gaya-Patna Memu Express Special train sent security officials at the Patna Junction railway station into a tizzy on Thursday.

Security was beefed up at the Patna railway station in view of the call made to Jehanabad (Rail) SHO around 11.30 am.

"All the coaches of the train were thoroughly checked after the train arrived at the Patna railway station but nothing was found... the call turned out to be a hoax," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Patna SP (Rail) Amritendu Shekhar Thakur told reporters that by the time the call was received, the train had already left Jehanabad railway station.

The caller, who identified himself as Patna SSP, will soon be nabbed, he asserted. PTI PKD ACD