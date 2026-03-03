Bihar-bound illicit liquor worth Rs 1.68 crore seized in UP's Chandauli, one held

Chandauli (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Police here have seized 1,028 cartons containing around 10,000 litres of illicit liquor being transported from Punjab to Bihar in a truck, and arrested the driver, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe said the seized illegal liquor is valued at Rs 1.68 crore.

He said a joint team of Alinagar police station and the Special Operations Group (SOG) was conducting vehicle checks near Singhitali bridge on National Highway-19 in view of Holi when they stopped a Rajasthan-registered truck.

"The driver attempted to flee with the vehicle, but the police team surrounded and intercepted it," Langhe said.

During a search, police found cartons of liquor concealed beneath 30 sacks of potatoes and 50 sacks of rice husk loaded in the truck.

The official said the cartons were labelled "For sale in Punjab only".

The accused has been identified as Mallaram (30), a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan. Police recovered Rs 1,200 in cash and two mobile phones from his possession.

The truck has been seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB ARB