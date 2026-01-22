Bihar: BPSC introduces lottery system for allocation of interview boards to candidates

Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rolled out a new lottery-based system for allocating interview boards to candidates, officials said.
The new arrangement, beginning with the first phase of interviews for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination, replaces the earlier practice of software-based random allocation.
According to a statement issued by the commission, "Candidates can now select their interview board through a lottery system, replacing the earlier practice of software-based random allocation in which candidates had no role." The system came into effect on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of the interview schedule.
As per the procedure, a candidate draws a slip from a container and scratches it to reveal the interview board to which he or she has been assigned. The information regarding the board is disclosed to the candidate only shortly before the interview begins, the BPSC statement added.
It said that subject experts who sit on the interview boards are also selected randomly through software just before the commencement of the interviews.
According to the statement, candidates appearing in the interviews welcomed the new system and expressed satisfaction with the process.
A total of 5,449 candidates are participating in the interviews for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination, which commenced on Wednesday, the commission added. PTI SUK ACD