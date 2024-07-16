Bihar: BPSC introduces tough measures to tackle cheating in teachers recruitment exam

Patna, Jul 16 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced that it has introduced advanced security measures to prevent paper leaks and other malpractices in the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) scheduled to start on July 19.

The new security measures include the use of multiple sets of question papers, e-admit cards with bar codes, and installation of jammers at all the 400 examination centres. The BPSC had previously cancelled the TRE-3 held on March 15 due to a question paper leak.

At a press conference, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said, "The BPSC has introduced significant changes to its recruitment examinations to prevent paper leaks and other malpractices. These new measures will be implemented at all TRE-3 examination centres, which will be held from July 19 to 22 across the state." The examination will take place in one sitting over three days—July 19 to 21—and in two sittings on July 22 across more than 400 centres in 27 districts. Approximately 6 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the tests.

Manubhai added, "The commission has prepared multiple sets of question papers, with the decision on which set to distribute being made just a few hours before the exam. The District Magistrate (DM) will be notified of the specific set to be used around 9 am on the exam day. Each sitting will include an element of surprise, and different colour codes will be employed for the question papers." He said, "Jammers will be installed at each examination centre to prevent the use of unfair means. Around 10,000 CCTV cameras will be set up at all centres, monitored by a central command hub at the BPSC office." Additionally, the commission has introduced new protocols for transporting question papers from printers to examination centres.

"This time, question papers will be printed at different centres. The sealed papers, featuring various security features, will be transported directly from the printing press to the examination centres using GPS-enabled trucks. Senior government officials will accompany the trucks carrying the papers," the chairman said.

Candidates whose fingerprints do not match after repeated attempts or who fail facial recognition will face legal action. Those found engaging in unfair practices will be barred from all future BPSC examinations, he said. PTI PKD MNB