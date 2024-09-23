Bihar: Bridge over Kiul river in Lakhisarai tilts

Lakhisarai, Sep 23 (PTI) The portion of a bridge over the Kiul river in Bihar's Lakhisarai district tilted on Monday in the second such incident in the state in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The portion of an under-construction bridge, the Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu, had collapsed in Patna district on Sunday night.

Lakhisarai's District Magistrate Mithilesh Mishra told PTI, "I got the information in the evening that a portion of the Malia Tetarhat bridge over the Kiul river has tilted on one side. I have asked the officer concerned to look into the matter and give me a report by tomorrow." He said appropriate steps would be taken to repair the damage, and the cause would be known from the report he has sought.

The bridge, built by the Road Construction Department, was inaugurated in 2014, according to locals.

Dozens of bridges and causeways have collapsed across Bihar over the last few months, raising questions about the quality of their construction.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently directed a survey of all old bridges in the state.

Commenting on Sunday's bridge collapse, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav alleged, "The incident proves that the very foundation of the NDA government is based on commission, bribery, institutional corruption, financial irregularities, illegal extortion and organised loot by criminals and officials." "The bridge on the approach road of Samastipur-Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu, which was being built at a cost of Rs 1,603 crores, collapsed last night. A week ago, another bridge constructed for crores of rupees over the Barnar river in Jamui also collapsed even though it was inspected by the CM a few days ago," he added. PTI CORR PKD SOM