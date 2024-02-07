Bihar brings 'Patna Declaration' to strengthen bird conservation initiatives in South Asian region

Patna, Feb 7 (PTI) To strengthen bird conservation initiatives and to address the challenges posed by illegal hunting in the South Asian region, the Bihar government has brought out the 'Patna Declaration' at an international workshop here.

The 'Patna Declaration', formulated in the workshop by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India, has been issued with the endorsement of participating delegates of the workshop here on Tuesday, DEFCC secretary, Bandana Preyashi, told PTI.

As per the Patna Declaration, a task force on illegal killing, taking, and trade of migratory birds in the South Asian region will be established, to facilitate the implementation of guidelines and action plans, and to consider the necessity of new recommendations to respond to specific problems, she said.

"After the Patna Declaration, Bihar will play a tremendous role in conducting massive awareness among local people and also encouraging a cross-sectoral mechanism among the enforcement regulatory and development organization to curb the illegal killing, taking and trade of wild and migratory birds", the DEFCC secretary said.

The Patna declaration is aimed at promoting more collaboration between countries and organisations along the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) and East Asian Australasian Flyway (EAAF) in bird conservation initiatives and combating the illegal hunting, taking and trade of wild birds, she said. Besides, enforcement of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) at the grassroots level under the Wildlife Protection Action Act, 1972 (as amended in 2022), is also the aim of the declaration, she added.

"The Patna Declaration is a milestone document which aims to determine and prioritise conservation actions at regional, national and state levels", said Preyashi.

The three-day international workshop is being jointly organized by DEFCC and BNHS. Around 15 delegates from eight countries--Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Singapore and the Netherlands—are attending the workshop.

Besides, conservationists, state forest officials, and academia are also joining the workshop on 'Bird Conservation Initiatives in India with a special focus on illegal hunting, taking and trade of birds-conservation and management issues and concerns – South Asian Regional Perspective'. PTI PKD RG