Bihar Budget comprehensive, inclusive and growth-oriented, says state finance minister

Patna, Feb 9 (PTI) Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Monday termed the state Budget for 2026-27 "comprehensive, inclusive and growth-oriented", saying it would fulfil the objectives of providing opportunities to every family, skill development for every youth and empowerment of women.

Concluding the debate on the Budget in the Assembly, Yadav said the size of the Budget for 2026-27 is Rs 3,47,589.78 crore, which is Rs 30,694.74 crore more than the Rs 3,16,895.02 crore budget for 2025-26.

"The Budget is comprehensive, inclusive, and growth-oriented. It will fulfill the objectives of providing opportunities to every family, skill development for every youth, and empowerment of women in the state," he said.

He concluded the debate amid a ruckus by members of the opposition, who later staged a walkout.

Yadav on February 3 presented Rs 3.47 lakh crore Budget in the state legislature, asserting that the state was making progress at a rapid pace and the estimated growth rate for the current fiscal was an impressive 14.9 per cent.

"The NDA government in the state will serve the people of Bihar with an unwavering commitment under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The state's economic activities have increased significantly in recent years. The policy initiatives taken by the NDA government will certainly generate surplus revenue in the coming financial year", he said.

"I don't want to make any comment on opposition members, who criticised the Budget presented by me just for the sake of criticism. People know about the fiscal situation of the state during RJD's tenure (before 2005) and the 'electorate' have also seen the changes which the state has witnessed in the recent years." he added.

Yadav also lauded Kumar for his thrust on empowerment of women, the most recent example of which was the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, rolled out ahead of the Assembly polls in November last year.

"Altogether 1.56 crore women have received Rs 10,000 each and those who have utilised the amount for setting up businesses will soon get up to Rs 2 lakh", Yadav said.

Earlier, participating in the discussion, RJD leader Alok Kumar Mehta, said, "The Budget is misleading and unrealistic. It did not talk about any new welfare schemes for the poor or socially marginalised people. The Budget also did not talk about government steps for creation of employment opportunities in the state".

"This government is least bothered about the safety and security of women," he said, claiming that law and order has totally collapsed.

Praising the Budget, senior BJP leader Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "A significant part of the state government's revenue expenditure will be on social services. This shows the commitment of the NDA government for the social and economic growth of the state". PTI PKD MNB