Bihar budget inclusive, growth oriented: Nitish

Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday termed the state budget 2026-27 as "inclusive and growth oriented", and asserted that it was based on the principle of development with justice.

State Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav presented the Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget in the state legislature, asserting that Bihar was making progress at a rapid pace and estimated growth rate for the current fiscal was an impressive 14.9 per cent.

In a post on X, Kumar wrote, "The budget for the financial year 2026-27, presented on Tuesday, is committed to fulfilling the resolve of a developed Bihar. Based on the principle of development with justice, the budget takes care of all sectors and all sections of society, including farmers, entrepreneurs, youth, and women. It is a comprehensive, inclusive, and growth-oriented budget".

This time, Bihar's budget has been pegged at Rs 3.47 lakh crore, which is more than Rs 30,000 crore from the last year.

"The growth rate of Bihar for the financial year 2026-27 is estimated to be 14.9 per cent. This budget will help in achieving the programmes/schemes implemented under Saat Nishchay 3 (seven resolves) by our government. We have set a target of providing jobs and employment to one crore youth by 2030. Work has already begun to provide jobs and employment to youth through proper management of the state's financial resources," the CM wrote on social media.

Under the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme, provision has also been made to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for employment to one woman from every household.

"Industries are being promoted in the state. This budget will fulfil the objectives of providing opportunities to every family, skill development for every youth, and empowerment of women," Kumar said.

The chief minister also said that the Bihar Budget 2026-27 would play an important role in accelerating the pace of growth of the state's economy.

"With proper management of the state government's own fiscal resources, Bihar's development will further accelerate. The central government is also providing full support for Bihar's development. In the coming years, Bihar will come in the category of the most developed states of the country", the CM said.

Echoing Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in a statement, said the state budget fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of the people and presented a "clear roadmap for a developed Bihar".

"The budget has been prepared keeping in mind the interests of 14 crore people of Bihar. It reflects the NDA government's unwavering and sincere commitment to social justice, economic progress, and inclusive development".

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said that this budget would take the state's development forward and strengthen the basic infrastructure.

He said it focused on every section of society, including students, farmers, entrepreneurs, youth and women.

The total budget size this year was Rs 3.47 lakh crore, which clearly showed that Bihar was moving rapidly towards development, he added.

The state BJP president said that while efforts have been made in this budget to increase farmers' income, steps have also been taken towards the empowerment of women, who constitute half the population in the state.

"This budget will not only realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', but will also lead Bihar towards prosperity under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. This budget will play an important role in promoting inclusive growth in Bihar's economy", Saraogi said.

However, senior RJD leader Bhai Virendra criticised the Nitish Kumar government's budget, alleging that the NDA dispensation repackaged old schemes started by the Mahagathbandhan government.

"There is nothing new in the budget for the people of the state. The budget ignored key issues such as inflation, unemployment and social security. The state government repackaged old schemes started by the Mahagathbandhan dispensation," he added. PTI PKD BDC