Bihar Building Construction dept directs engineers to maintain 'Hindrance Registers' of all projects to record obstacles

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) Flagging concerns over delay in the execution and completion of several projects in Bihar, the state Building Construction department has instructed executive engineers to strictly maintain 'Hindrance Registers' of all projects to record obstacles that are encountered during execution of works.

The Building construction department is responsible for the construction, renovation, up-gradation and maintenance of the residential and non-residential government buildings of different departments.

The department and the Bihar State Building Construction Corporation Limited (BSBCCL) are currently involved in the completion of 2,366 projects, worth Rs 8,190 crore, of different departments of the state government.

Analysis of the Civil Work Pendency Index (CWPI) of different projects that are being executed by the Building Construction department, has revealed that even after administrative approval of several projects, their technical sanctions take eight to 12 months, says the latest circular issued to Executive Engineers by the department.

As per CWPI guidelines, technical sanctions of any project should not take more than 113 days after their administrative approval.

"Delay in pre-construction activities has an adverse impact on the timely completion of the projects. Therefore, executive engineers of the department are instructed to maintain 'Hindrance Registers' for all projects for systematically documenting the hindrances caused to officials/contractors in the execution of works or other activities", said the circular.

The circular issued by the Engineer-in-Chief of the department says, "All activities, right from administrative approval to the completion of the projects, should be mentioned by the officials concerned in the 'Hindrance Registers'. This will help senior officials to identify reasons for delay in completion of projects and they will also be in a position to identify potential hindrances/ risks for future projects".

Talking to PTI, Rakesh Kumar, Engineer-in-Chief, Building Construction department, said progress reports of all projects, being executed by the several departments of the state government, are being regularly reviewed by the chief secretary.

"During review meetings, it was noticed that even after administrative approval of certain projects, their technical sanctions take eight to twelve months. This process should not take more than 113 days. Now, executive engineers have been instructed to maintain 'Hindrance Registers' of all projects," he said.

"They have to mention details of each and every activity related to a project right from its administrative approval to completion. Those who fail to maintain 'Hindrance Registers', strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them", the engineer-in-chief said.

Officials must resolve issues proactively and ensure projects get completed in time, he said. Kumar, however, did not reveal the projects whose technical sanctions got delayed.

The department recently completed several projects worth Rs 813 crore of the Food and Consumer Protection department, followed by Agriculture department (Rs 705 crore), Health department (Rs 564 crore), Law department (around Rs 400 crore) and Social Welfare department (Rs 385 crore). PTI PKD RG