Bihar by-polls: NDA establishes lead in all four assembly constituencies

Patna: The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar has established lead in assembly by-polls in all four constituents where counting of votes was underway on Saturday, according to initial trends.

Advertisment

The by-elections were held on November 13 in Tarari, Belaganj, Imamganj and Ramgarh seats.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Vishal Prashant of the BJP was leading in Tarari by 10,612 votes over his nearest rival Raju Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation after the completion of the 12th round of counting.

In the Imamganj constituency, Deepa Kumari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an alliance partner of the NDA, was leading by 5,563 votes over her nearest rival Raushan Kumar of the RJD after the 12th round of counting. Initially, Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, was trailing.

Advertisment

Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, vacated it following his election to Lok Sabha from Gaya in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In the Belaganj assembly seat, Manorma Devi of JD(U), which is also an alliance partner of the NDA, was leading by 20,968 over her nearest rival Vishwanath Kumar Singh of the RJD after completion of 11th rounds of counting.

Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP was leading by 719 votes in Ramgarh over his nearest rival Satish Kumar Singh Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party after 10th rounds of counting.

Advertisment

Counting to the four assembly constituencies began at 8 AM amid tight security arrangements.

All four assembly constituencies fell vacant after MLAs representing these were elected in the last Lok Sabha polls.