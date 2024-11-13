Bihar bypolls: 45.3% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Patna: A voter turnout of 45.3 per cent was registered till 3 pm in Bihar's Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats where by-elections were underway on Wednesday, an official said.

According to the Election Commission, Ramgarh recorded 47.73 per cent turnout, followed by 46.98 per cent turnout in Imamganj, 43.81 per cent in Belaganj and 42.7 per cent in Tarari.

Voting will continue till 6 pm in all places, except some polling stations in Imamganj where it will conclude at 4 pm.

All four assembly seats had fallen vacant after their MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

More than 12 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this bypoll. A total of 38 candidates are in the fray in the four seats.

Voting is taking place across 1,277 booths, of which 1,196 are located in rural areas.

The votes will be counted on November 23.