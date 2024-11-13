Bihar bypolls: 22.28% voter turnout till 11 am in four seats

Patna: A voter turnout of 22.28 per cent was registered till 11 AM on Wednesday in the bypolls to Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats in Bihar, an official said and added that polling is scheduled to continue till 6 PM.

Voting will continue till 4 PM at certain polling stations in Imamganj constituency, he added.

According to Election Commission data, Belaganj recorded 24.81 per cent turnout of voters till 11 AM, followed by Imamganj at 23.25 per cent, Ramgarh at 21.56 per cent, Tarari at 19.6 per cent.

All four assembly seats had fallen vacant after MLAs representing them were elected in the last Lok Sabha election.

More than 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates in these four assembly seats.

Voting is taking place at 1,277 booths, of which 1,196 fall in rural areas.

The results will be declared on November 23.